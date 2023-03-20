NBA Player Props: Top Plays for Monday, March 20 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It’s a six-game slate in the NBA this evening, and there are several appealing player prop options to sink our teeth into.

Here are three of my favorite plays using SportsGrid’s Player Props Model.

Note: All props and odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

GSW Stephen Curry Over 4.5 Three Pointers (-106) @ Rockets

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

It’s been an injury-riddled season for Curry, but the sharpshooter remains one of the NBA’s elite, averaging 29.8 points in 46 games. Curry struggled Saturday versus the Grizzlies but gets a dream matchup against a Rockets team that ranks 26th in points allowed (118.1) and dead last in opponent-made threes per game (14.6). With Golden State looking to snap a three-game losing skid, I expect a big night from the Chef, particularly from beyond the arc.

NYK Mitchell Robinson Under 9.5 Rebounds (-136) vs. Timberwolves

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

The Knicks big man has been embroiled in some controversy after appearing to vent about his role on a Snapchat post. While Robinson insists he’s happy, the 24-year-old has played fewer than 28 minutes in five straight games, besting his 9.5 rebounds prop just once in those contests. With his playing time on the decline, and a tough matchup against Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, Robinson notching double-digit boards is a tough sell.

SAC De’Aaron Fox Under 33.5 Points + Assists (-115) @ Jazz

SportsGrid Model Rating = 5/5 Stars

The Kings continue to be one of the league’s feel-good stories, and the play of All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox is a significant reason why. That said, Fox averages fewer than 33.5 combined points and assists on the season, accomplishing the feat just twice in his past eight games. While I expect a solid performance from the 25-year-old, tonight’s prop looks too rich for my blood. Give me the under.