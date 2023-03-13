NFL 2023 Free Agency: Pittsburgh Steelers Team Needs by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to get back into the playoff picture in the AFC, and they have some needs to address entering free agency.

After finishing the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, the Steelers fell just short of qualifying for the playoffs. They’ll need to draft well with four picks in the first 80 selections to get back to the dance. The draft will be a great tool in helping the Steelers address some holes on their roster, but they’ll also have to dive into the free agency market to upgrade some positions.

Playing in the AFC North means that the Steelers are very accustomed to having to win the battles in the trenches. Offensive and defensive line are two areas of significant importance, and there’s definite merit in Pittsburgh upgrading on both sides of the ball.

Below, we’ll highlight some of the biggest needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers as the NFL’s free agency period is set to open.

Offensive Line

Limited by cap space, the Steelers might be unable to spend much money upgrading this critical position. With the Steelers investing heavily in second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, keeping the signal caller upright should be the team’s top priority. He showed some really nice flashes during his rookie campaign, and for him to take the jump and be a bonafide starter, protecting him in the pocket has to be an area the team looks to upgrade. Whether the team has the resources to do so in free agency is another story.

Edge Rusher

The Steelers have a nice pair of defenders on their roster in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, who certainly aren’t shy about getting to the quarterback. These two players have a lot of responsibility on the Steelers defense, but they need more depth at the position to get the most out of the dynamic duo. Adding more talent to the position could give Watt and Highsmith more rest, allowing them to be more effective in the snaps they get. They don’t need a star at the position, but addressing the depth should pay dividends for Pittsburgh moving forward.

Wide Receiver

This need isn’t as dire as the top two we’ve listed. Pittsburgh has a young team on offense that boasts a lot of promise in the coming seasons. The wide receiver room should continue taking steps forward in 2023, but the team would be wise to add a veteran to the mix that can also stretch the field. If Pittsburgh wants to stay on a positive trajectory with their offense, bringing a veteran wideout into the fold should be a priority.