NFL Draft Odds: Noticeable Shift After Jalen Carter Arrest Development Carter's No. 1 draft pick prices dropped dramatically by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

The arrest warrant issued for former Georgia defensive standout Jalen Carter on Wednesday sent ripples through the 2023 NFL Draft, and oddsmakers quickly reacted with a noticeable change.

Carter’s arrest warrant stems from a fatal car crash on Jan. 15 that took the life of a former Georgia teammate and Bulldogs staffer. He is charged with reckless driving and racing, both of which are misdemeanors, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Prior to the development, Carter was viewed as the potential No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft. He was portrayed as such on a number of betting boards since NFL draft prices opened. However, given both the legal complications he faces and the draft-related reports hinting the Chicago Bears could trade the top selection, Carter has fell dramatically.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Wednesday morning dropped Carter all the way to 26-1 to be the No. 1 draft pick, well behind four quarterbacks and former Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson (11-1). DraftKings Sportsbook followed a similar suit as it listed Carter 16-1 to be the first player off the board, behind the same five players including Anderson (+650).

The fact Carter now is behind Anderson on both boards also indicates he no longer is viewed as the odds-on favorite to be the first defensive player selected. Those prices were yanked off the board Wednesday morning at a number of sportsbooks.

The statement from Athens-Clarke County Police Department stated how evidence showed the vehicles that were driven by Chandler LeCroy and Carter switched between lanes, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph. The toxicology report showed LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash.

Both LeCroy, a Georgia staffer, and Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in the crash.