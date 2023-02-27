NFL Rumors: Bears ‘Leaning Toward’ This Move With No. 1 Pick

The Bears might not end up making the first overall pick on April 27 after all.

Thanks to some unexpected end-of-season results, Chicago landed the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears could address any one of their several needs with the coveted selection, but they also sit in a valuable spot from a trade perspective. Nearly a third of the league needs a new quarterback, and Chicago already rosters a promising, young signal-caller in Justin Fields.

As such, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Bears reportedly are likely to move down the board in Round 1.

“The Chicago Bears have been approached by multiple teams about trading the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, and Chicago is said to be ‘leaning toward’ moving the pick, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” an ESPN column published Sunday morning read.

The Bears might be able to trade the top pick without moving too far deep into Round 1. The Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) all own top-10 selections and are in dire need of a new franchise signal-caller.

As of Monday morning, Alabama product Bryce Young (-165) is the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to be selected first overall. The top four on the board are rounded out by fellow quarterbacks: Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (+450), Florida’s Anthony Richardson (+500) and Kentucky’s Will Levis (+650).