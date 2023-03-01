NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Avalanche Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams considered contenders for the Stanley Cup collide tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the New Jersey Devils.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Colorado Avalanche faced some struggles in the season’s first half but are still considered one of the NHL’s elite teams. As the Avs have become healthier, they’ve started to climb the standings and are in the mix for the Central Division title. Not much was expected of the Devils entering the campaign, but their young core has come alive, making them one of the NHL’s most feared teams.

Both teams enter this matchup on winning streaks. The Devils are 7-2-1 over their last ten games, winning two in a row, while the Avalanche are on a six-game win streak, going 7-1-2.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Devils are expected to start Vitek Vanecek, while the Avalanche should counter with Alexandar Georgiev. The Devils’ netminder has a 25-6-3 record with a .913 save percentage, and Georgiev has a 26-12-4 record with a .922 save percentage.

Many teams are adding talent ahead of the trade deadline, but the Avs haven’t really dipped their toes in the water yet. The Avs have been consistent lately and look promising ahead of their matchup with New Jersey. As a result, targeting the home side on the moneyline at -128 is worth backing.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (-128)

There’s a ton of offensive talent in this matchup, but the previous matchup had only one goal. Both clubs are equally defensive, each side sitting in the top six in goals allowed per game. Over the Devils’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in all five, while the Avalanche have seen that in just two. Despite recent trends, expect this to be a close, low-scoring game, so back the under six at -108.

Best Bet: Under six (-108)

There are several options worth targeting in this matchup. One player that’s a constant threat is Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen. The Finnish superstar leads the club with six goals over their last five games and has 40 on the campaign. Rantanen scores at a high clip, so there’s definite value in backing him to find the back of the net at +114.

Best Prop: Mikko Rantanen to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+114)