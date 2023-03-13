NHL Best Bets: Stars vs. Kraken Game Picks by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago

The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken are set to play their second game against one another in three nights, with both clubs looking to rise in the standings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Both the Stars and Kraken appear destined for the postseason, but there’s still a lot in the Western Conference that has to be decided over the regular season’s final month. These teams met on March 11, and the Stars picked up a tight 4-3 victory.

Dallas is listed as a slight road favorite on the moneyline tonight at -122, while the Kraken are at +100. Dallas sits four points ahead of the Kraken in the West standings.

Dallas is playing slightly better hockey entering this matchup, having posted two straight victories and a 6-3-1 record over their past ten. The Kraken have been just a little worse over the same sample size, where they sit at 5-4-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup tonight, the Stars are expected to continue riding Jake Oettinger, while the Kraken should do the same with Philipp Grubauer. The Stars netminder has been a large part of the team’s success, posting a 28-9-10 record, paired with a .920 save percentage. Grubauer doesn’t have quite that level of success this season, where he owns a 12-12-4 record and a .892 save percentage. Dallas has a sizable edge in goal regardless of who’s in net.

The Stars have been the more consistent team to this point, and they also boast a dominant 19-8-5 road record. Seattle is a quality team, but there’s really just more to like about what the Stars have to offer in this matchup. As a result, targeting Dallas on the moneyline makes a lot of sense, and the price is solid, too, at -122.

Best Bet: Stars moneyline (-122)

Their matchup two days ago saw them combine for seven goals, with tonight’s total set at 6.5. The over is priced at +100, while the under is at -122. The Stars and Kraken sit in the top ten in goals scored per game, while only Dallas is in the top five in goals allowed per game. Over the Stars’ past five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in all five, while the Kraken have seen that transpire in three of theirs. With the recent trends from these clubs and their last game against one another, there’s definite value here in backing the over 6.5 at +100.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (+100)

There’s a lot of goal-scoring talent in this matchup, and there’s some correlated value to target player props as a result. Since we’re expecting a high-scoring affair again tonight, there are several players worth targeting. Jason Robertson has continued to emerge as a big star player for Dallas, and he’s already tallied 83 points in 66 games. Robertson has continued to play an integral role in the Stars’ offense, and he’s listed at an undervalued price tag of +136 to find the back of the net tonight.

Best Prop: Jason Robertson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+136)