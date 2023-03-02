NHL Trade Deadline: 5 Under the Radar Trade Targets by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

With the NHL’s trade deadline tomorrow, plenty of targets are still available to help a team get over the playoff hump and be difference-makers.

Post-trade deadline, it isn’t star talent that always has the most significant playoff impact. Look no further than the acquisitions the Tampa Bay Lightning have made over the years and their three straight Stanley Cup Finals appearances.

Sometimes, the role players, whether bottom six forwards or bottom pairing defenseman, ultimately make the most significant differences.

Before the trade deadline, we’re looking into five potential role players who can make a difference.

1. Jordan Greenway (Minnesota Wild)

interestingly, the Minnesota Wild are in a playoff race, but there have been rumblings about Jordan Greenway’s availability for years. With a 6’6 frame, Greenway has the size and skill that could make a difference with a change of scenery. Greenway could fit into a contender’s bottom six, providing secondary production and physical play.

2. Conor Sheary (Washington Capitals)

It’s been a wonky season for the Washington Capitals, leading to a sell-off of some pending UFAs. Conor Sheary has been productive and would offer depth scoring. He’s not afraid to go into the corners and play physically, which creates a market for him with a low cap hit.

3. Nick Bjugstad (Arizona Coyotes)

Another big forward, Nick Bjugstad of the Arizona Coyotes, continues to be scratched ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline as they look for a buyer. The tall forward would give a team more center depth and can play a checking role. His $900,000 cap hit will attract teams and fetch the Coyotes another draft pick.

4. Carson Soucy (Seattle Kraken)

Carson Soucy is a solid defender, but the Seattle Kraken have made it clear they don’t want to lose him for no return. Asset management is paramount for a young team in its second year of existence. Still, Soucy would be valuable to any team, knowing he can contribute and play a shutdown role.

5. Nick Seeler (Philadelphia Flyers)

Another depth defender, Nick Seeler of the Philadelphia Flyers, could be an insurance policy for a contending team. Seeler comes in cheap with a $775,000 cap hit and can be effective for a team needing more grit and tenacity on defense.