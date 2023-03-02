NHL Trade Deadline: Buyer Beware Edition by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago

With plenty of names still available heading into the NHL trade deadline tomorrow, what names should teams stay clear of?

Stanley Cup contending teams often mortgage their futures, hoping to get over the last hump, but sometimes that’s unwise.

Adding the wrong player to the fold, especially ones with term, can set an organization back, which could happen if teams look to acquire any of the names below.

J.T. Miller (Vancouver Canucks)

J.T. Miller’s viral video clips illustrate how he could hurt a contending club. The Vancouver Canucks took a significant risk signing him to a long-term extension, and there’s a sense within the organization that they’ve already grown tired of his antics. Sure, Miller is skilled, but his defensive effort can be questioned, and there are several other red flags. Miller’s name has been in trade circles, but he’ll be difficult to move due to his cap hit. Teams would be wise to avoid him; there is far better value elsewhere.

Kevin Hayes (Philadelphia Flyers)

Sometimes a player’s point totals don’t tell the full story. Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers has put up some solid numbers on a lackluster team, but with three years remaining on his deal at a cap-hit north of $7 million, there’s good reason to stay away. The Flyers could potentially retain some of his contracts, but looking elsewhere is probably in a team’s best interest.

John Klingberg (Anaheim Ducks)

John Klingberg of the Anaheim Ducks turned down a large extension with the Dallas Stars. He looked to prove his value by signing a one-year contract worth $7 million. It’s been a rough year in Anaheim, and Klingberg has some of the worst defensive metrics we’ve seen in a long time. Sure, he can run a powerplay, but teams are looking to tighten up on defense when the games become more physical in the playoffs. This is a boom or bust play, and teams should likely look elsewhere for better value.