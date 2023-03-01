NL East Standing Predictions: Phils' Edge Out the Pack by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The National League East was baseball’s most successful division in 2022, with three teams making the postseason and the Philadelphia Phillies reaching the World Series. After an offseason arms race where the New York Mets backed up the Brinks truck, Philly added some incredible talent, and Atlanta is doing Atlanta things, we’re set for another great season.

Here is how the division looks as Spring Training is underway.

Washington is amid a rebuild and looks to be the laughingstock of the division. With the Nats coming off of a 107-loss season and a quiet offseason, it’s hard to picture a much different outcome this year. It is evident that the Washington brass wants to give their young guys opportunities to evolve and showcase what they can bring to the table. Another 100-loss season is the expectation.

Miami is in an interesting spot. They’re no longer a pushover but don’t have enough talent to compete in this division. After months of rumors, they traded Pablo Lopez to Minnesota in a package for Luis Arraez, an All-Star infielder who batted .316 in 2022. Reigning NL Cy-Young Champion Sandy Alcantara returns to provide a top-end arm, and they signed a few serviceable veterans in Johnny Cueto and Jean Segura. However, the Marlins are still a year away from their top prospects finding major league form.

The amount of money the Mets have dished out is absurd. They’re expected to have the league’s highest payroll in 2023, but it won’t be enough. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are magnificent but are 38 and 40 years old, respectively. Out of the Mets, Braves, and Phillies, it feels like the Mets have the worst lineup among the three. It’s not a knock on the Mets by any means, but the talent in this division is just too great. The Mets could surpass 90 wins comfortably, but with three juggernauts expected to approach 100 wins, we see the Mets in the third spot.

Atlanta is looking to run it back in 2023 with health on their side. They’ll have to adapt to Dansby Swanson fleeing to Chicago in free agency, but the Braves are hopeful that former top prospect Vaughn Grissom will slide into Swanson’s former role. They traded for Sean Murphy from the A’s and extended him in an attempt to bolster the catcher position, but besides that, this team will look the same. Luckily, that team is pretty darn good.

Call me bullish; I don’t care. The Phillies are loaded. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler are arguably the best one-two punch in baseball. Ranger Suarez, newly signed Taijuan Walker, and 19-year-old phenom Andrew Painter round out a strong rotation. The bullpen is in the best spot in years while the lineup is loaded. Trea Turner was this offseason’s top free agent in the field and will take this lineup to another level. You know what you’re getting from Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, and JT Realmuto, along with the surge of Rhys Hoskins. Now imagine if Nick Castellanos doesn’t play like trash! That’s all without mentioning two-time MVP Bryce Harper, who is expected back after the All-Star break. This team showed magic in the playoffs behind Rob Thomson, and I expect it to carry over with great additions pushing this team over the top.