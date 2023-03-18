Oilers' Zach Hyman Questionable vs. Kraken by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Zach Hyman is questionable to play Saturday for the Edmonton Oilers, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Hyman didn?t take part in the last few min of practice PP portion. Afterwards he says he is still day-to-day. Said his injury was lingering for a bit and finally got to point he needed some time off. Said he?d elaborate more once he is back in lineup. Seems doubtful for SEA. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) March 17, 2023

Hyman has missed the past two games for the Oil due to an undisclosed injury. He was able to practice Friday but didn’t partake in the final couple of minutes of the power play. Perhaps he had already shown enough and was good, or maybe he felt something and decided to cut practice short.

Hyman had his breakout season last year with the Oilers, his first in Edmonton, with 27 goals and 54 points in 76 games. Well, he has obliterated those numbers this season. In just 66 games, he has 29 goals and 72 points. Thirteen of those goals have come on the power play. He only had 11 career PP goals coming into this season. It’s incredible what playing with Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl can do for your statistics.