Rams Give WR Allen Robinson Permission to Seek Trade by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Wide receiver Allen Robinson may not be long for LA.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Rams have given Robinson permission to seek a trade just a year after signing the veteran to a three-year, $46.5 million contract ($30.25 million guaranteed).

LA is willing to cover a portion of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a trade.

Expectations were high for the 29-year-old following a dismal 2021 season while a member of the Chicago Bears. However, things did not go according to plan as Robinson struggled to consistently gain separation, finishing with a measly 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in ten games. The former Pro Bowler topped the 50-yard receiving mark just three times, with a season-high 63 coming in Week 6.

Robinson is the latest Ram to pop up in trade talks, as the team is widely expected to deal star cornerback Jalen Ramsey at some point this offseason.

LA is currently $14 million over the league’s $224.8 million salary cap.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Rams at +3000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.