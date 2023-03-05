San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

2 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +2.5   -112   O 230.5   -110   +114  
 Current +2.5   -112   230   -110   +114  
Houston Rockets  Open -2.5   -108   U 230.5   -110   -134  
 Current -2.5   -108   230   -110   -134  
Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Zach Collins   10.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PF  Jeremy Sochan   10.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Tre Jones   12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
5. SG  Devin Vassell   19.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. C  Charles Bassey   5.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengun   14.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   12.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   9.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Mar 04 HOU +1.5 231.0 122-110
Thu, Mar 02 IND +4.5 234.5 110-99
Tue, Feb 28 UTA +9.5 235.5 102-94
Sat, Feb 25 UTA +10.5 241.0 118-102
Thu, Feb 23 DAL +14.5 239.0 142-116

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Mar 04 SA -1.5 231.0 122-110
Wed, Mar 01 MEM +10.0 231.5 113-99
Tue, Feb 28 DEN +12.0 232.0 133-112
Sun, Feb 26 POR +9.5 230.5 131-114
Fri, Feb 24 GS +9.0 231.0 116-101
Betting Insights:

Houston Rockets

  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • 2-3 (.400) at home as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022

San Antonio Spurs

  • 11-21 (.344) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • 6-26 (.188) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports

