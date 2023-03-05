San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|San Antonio Spurs
|Open
|+2.5
|-112
|O 230.5
|-110
|+114
|Current
|+2.5
|-112
|230
|-110
|+114
|Houston Rockets
|Open
|-2.5
|-108
|U 230.5
|-110
|-134
|Current
|-2.5
|-108
|230
|-110
|-134
Projected Lineups:
San Antonio Spurs
|1.
|C
|Zach Collins
|10.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
|2.
|SF
|Keldon Johnson
|21.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
|3.
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan
|10.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Tre Jones
|12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
|5.
|SG
|Devin Vassell
|19.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
|6.
|C
|Charles Bassey
|5.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Houston Rockets
|1.
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|14.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
|2.
|SG
|Jalen Green
|21.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|18.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
|4.
|PF
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|12.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|SF
|Tari Eason
|9.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
San Antonio Spurs
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Mar 04
|HOU
|+1.5
|231.0
|122-110
|Thu, Mar 02
|IND
|+4.5
|234.5
|110-99
|Tue, Feb 28
|UTA
|+9.5
|235.5
|102-94
|Sat, Feb 25
|UTA
|+10.5
|241.0
|118-102
|Thu, Feb 23
|DAL
|+14.5
|239.0
|142-116
Houston Rockets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sat, Mar 04
|SA
|-1.5
|231.0
|122-110
|Wed, Mar 01
|MEM
|+10.0
|231.5
|113-99
|Tue, Feb 28
|DEN
|+12.0
|232.0
|133-112
|Sun, Feb 26
|POR
|+9.5
|230.5
|131-114
|Fri, Feb 24
|GS
|+9.0
|231.0
|116-101
Betting Insights:
Houston Rockets
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
- 2-3 (.400) at home as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
San Antonio Spurs
- 11-21 (.344) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
- 6-26 (.188) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023