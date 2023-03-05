San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05

Date: 03/05/2023 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Open +2.5 -112 O 230.5 -110 +114 Current +2.5 -112 230 -110 +114 Houston Rockets Open -2.5 -108 U 230.5 -110 -134 Current -2.5 -108 230 -110 -134

San Antonio Spurs Projected Lineups: 1. C Zach Collins 10.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists 2. SF Keldon Johnson 21.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists 3. PF Jeremy Sochan 10.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 4. PG Tre Jones 12.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists 5. SG Devin Vassell 19.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 6. C Charles Bassey 5.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists Houston Rockets 1. C Alperen Sengun 14.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists 2. SG Jalen Green 21.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists 3. PG Kevin Porter Jr. 18.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists 4. PF Jabari Smith Jr. 11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 5. SF Kenyon Martin Jr. 12.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. SF Tari Eason 9.0 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

San Antonio Spurs DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Mar 04 HOU +1.5 231.0 122-110 Thu, Mar 02 IND +4.5 234.5 110-99 Tue, Feb 28 UTA +9.5 235.5 102-94 Sat, Feb 25 UTA +10.5 241.0 118-102 Thu, Feb 23 DAL +14.5 239.0 142-116 Last 5 Against The Spread: Houston Rockets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sat, Mar 04 SA -1.5 231.0 122-110 Wed, Mar 01 MEM +10.0 231.5 113-99 Tue, Feb 28 DEN +12.0 232.0 133-112 Sun, Feb 26 POR +9.5 230.5 131-114 Fri, Feb 24 GS +9.0 231.0 116-101