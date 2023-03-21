Scottie Barnes (Wrist) Questionable Wednesday vs. Pacers by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg, an MRI on Scottie Barnes’s injured wrist came back clean, but the Toronto Raptors forward is likely questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Nurse said that the MRI on Barnes? injured wrist came back clean but it?s still sore. He?ll have some more testing done today. For now, he?s day-to-day. Likely questionable vs Indy tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 21, 2023

Head coach Nick Nurse said Barnes did not practice Tuesday and is currently listed as day-to-day. The 21-year-old suffered the injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s 118-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and did not return, finishing with five points in 13 minutes.

The Raptors have dealt with several injuries to key players this season, resulting in the team using 23 different starting lineups. Barnes has been the most durable by far, appearing in 69 games, averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Selected fourth overall by Toronto in the 2021 NBA Draft, Barnes was named last season’s Rookie of the Year, the first Raptor to win the award since Vince Carter in 1999.

The Raptors sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-37 record.

