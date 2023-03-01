Should the Bears Trade Justin Fields? by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

The Chicago Bears are at a crossroads in their organization and have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but what does that mean for Justin Fields?

Fields had a breakout 2022 season and put together historic efforts on the ground as a dual-threat quarterback.

There are questions about what they want to do with the first overall pick, whether they deal it or keep it, and that’s been a conversation that’s made waves around NFL circles.

Let’s dive into the prospects of the Bears moving their QB1.

Whether you look at Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, franchise quarterbacks are essential to succeed in the NFL. The question the Bears are asking themselves is whether or not Fields can give them a real shot to win a Super Bowl. There’s certainly some evidence that dual-threat quarterbacks can succeed in the NFL, but natural pocket signal callers like Burrow and Mahomes, that can move, clearly have an edge in that department.

The arm strength they boast is a big green check mark for those quarterbacks, while there have been questions about Fields and his football IQ and overall decision-making. His legs and rushing ability allow Chicago to get out of many difficult situations, but you have to wonder if he’s the guy you want leading your team down the field on a two-minute drill to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

The reports around Chicago suggest they will keep riding with Fields as their quarterback. Still, it’s fair to wonder if the Bears could find a better leader at the position with the first overall pick in the draft. Whether that’s Bryce Young out of Alabama or C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, there’s definite high-level upside with both players that the Bears could have with the first selection in the draft. Sure, there are deterrents, but there’s a real case that both prospects have higher ceilings than Fields.

With multiple quarterback openings around the NFL, the Bears could get a haul in return if they did ultimately decide to move on from Fields and select a quarterback first overall. The question we’re asking isn’t whether the Bears will trade Fields. It’s whether they should.

Fields is well-versed in their playbook and knows the direction the team wants to take on offense. The upside to Young and Stroud might feel nice in theory, but the Bears would be wise to stick with the current developmental path of Fields.