Southern Conference Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Trio of Teams at Short Odds for the SoCon

With a buzzer-beating championship game in 2022, we hope to see the Southern Conference Tournament deliver more of the same this year in a tightly-contested league. To prepare, we will discuss the favorite, a dark horse, and the best bet that we think could go dancing on the league’s behalf.

Dates: March 3-6

March 3-6 Location: Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, NC

Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, NC Championship Game: Monday, March 6, 7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Furman: +125 UNC Greensboro: +250 Samford: +380 Chattanooga: +1900 East Tennessee State: +2300 Wofford: +2300 Western Carolina: +2300 Mercer: +2500 The Citadel: +25000 VMI: +25000

Furman is home to one of the best one-two punches at the mid-major level in college basketball. Seniors Jalen Slawson and Mike Bothwell combine for over 30 points, ten rebounds, and six assists per game for a team that ranks 11th in scoring nationally on a points-per-game basis. It’s a proven head coach in Bob Richey that leads a team that ranks top 30 in the country in minutes continuity from a season ago. An inherent advantage always comes with having a team that has stuck together under a head coach who has kept Furman in the top 100 in KenPom’s rankings over the past six seasons. Winners of 11 of their previous 12 games, the Paladins are 3-1 against contenders UNC Greensboro and Samford, with their lone defeat coming in overtime to the Spartans.

This one has an injury concern, but you could get a golden ticket here if you get some good news. Chattanooga star center Jake Stephens has been out since January 18th with a right thumb injury and has made his return to practice this week. He remains questionable to be available for the SoCon Tournament, but it’s not hyperbole to call him one of the most valuable players to his team in the entire country. Before his injury, the Mocs were 130th nationally on KenPom. They enter the tournament at 202nd after suffering a total freefall throughout his absence. He is a seven-footer that knocks down over 40 percent of his threes, 60 percent on two-pointers, and 86 percent of his free throws. Keep an eye out for his status, but consider putting this ticket in your pocket in case he can give it a go.

Furman boasts the most talent in the league, and they will be out for revenge after last year’s heartbreaking loss to the Mocs at the buzzer in the championship game. No team can match their scoring duo of Bothwell and Slawson, along with their uber-efficient offensive metrics. Lay the short price on the Paladins.

