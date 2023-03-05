Suns' Deandre Ayton Could Miss Sunday Matinee vs. Mavs by SportsGrid 17 minutes ago

The Phoenix Suns are looking to continue their ascent up the Western Conference standings, but they may have to do so without one of their starters. Tim MacMahon tweeted that Deandre Ayton is a game-time decision Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks as he works to resolve a knee injury.

Suns C Deandre Ayton (knee) is also a game-time decision. https://t.co/GLEsDRjA1Y — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 5, 2023

Ayton has been one of the few constants for the Suns this season. The former first-overall selection leads the team in rebounding, averaging 10.1 per game while ranking third in scoring with 18.1 points.

However, the knee ailment could be limiting Ayton’s effectiveness on the court. The Suns center is coming off one of his worst performances of the season, recording just seven points and three rebounds in his most recent outing against the Chicago Bulls.

Jock Landale could be in line for his third start of the season if Ayton isn’t cleared to play.

The betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook is shifting in favor of the Suns. The visitors are now priced as -1.5 chalk for the Western Conference showdown.