UConn Huskies Roll Call: Head Coach, Top Players, X-Factor by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

UConn is back at the Final Four, and the Huskies are proving they may have been the best team in college basketball all along. We look at how they found their way to a Final Four and the squad heading to Houston this weekend.

Head Coach: Dan Hurley

Hurley is in his fifth season as the UConn head coach and has amassed 102 wins in that span. This is his first head coaching job at any level in his career.

How Does UConn Get It Done?

The Huskies have talent at every position on the court. They can beat you from the perimeter, in the paint, or on the defensive end if that’s what the matchups entail. Due to their dominant run through the West Region, they now rank as the top team in the nation per KenPom and are the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship. They are elite on the offensive glass, have one of the tallest rosters in college basketball, and are an elite team on offense and defense. We haven’t seen a team in the tournament show that they can compete with the Huskies yet, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see two more blowouts at the Final Four.

Top Player: Adama Sanogo

Sanogo is the center of the galaxy that the UConn offense runs around. The gravity of his presence in the middle opens things up for the other four players on the court as a guy who can go 20 and 10 on you in the blink of an eye.

Top NBA Prospect: Jordan Hawkins

Jordan Hawkins may have the quickest release at the Division I level. He can get a three-pointer off in almost any situation and is a microwave, the same way Ray Allen was during his time in Storrs. We’ve seen him take over a few games in the second half of this tournament, and he’ll be ready to show off on the sport’s biggest stage this weekend.

X-Factor: Tristen Newton

Newton will never be the quickest, most-skilled, or most athletic player on the court. But he has composure and an incredibly high IQ, making him one of the most vital pieces of UConn’s team. He is a do-it-all guard, finding ways to score, rebound, and especially rack up assists throughout a game. The East Carolina transfer has already posted two triple-doubles with the Huskies this season, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him put up another in the Final Four.

UConn National Championship Odds

The UConn Huskies are currently -125 to win the 2022 National Championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook.