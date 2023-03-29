Who Are The San Diego State Aztecs? Head Coach, Top Players, X-Factor by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

San Diego State is ready to embark on its first Final Four in program history, and the Aztecs have the firepower to take home the first west coast national championship since Arizona in 1997. We look at how they found their way to the Final Four and the squad heading to Houston this weekend.

Head Coach: Brian Dutcher

Dutcher is in his sixth season as the San Diego State bench boss and accrued 150 wins during his time with the Aztecs. This is his first head coaching job at any level in his career.

How Does San Diego State Get It Done?

The Aztecs are looking to drag their opponents through the mud when they step on the court. What they lack against higher-level opponents in talent is made up for through defense, physicality, and a slowed tempo. SDSU plays at the slowest pace of any of the Final Four teams and boasts the fourth-best defense in the nation per KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. There is length, experience, and depth on this San Diego State team that could propel them to a national championship.

Most Outstanding Player: Darrion Trammell

During his first two collegiate seasons at Seattle, Trammell stood out, but the program struggled to find any postseason success, winning just one WAC Tournament game during his time there. The California native transferred to San Diego State, where he is now the starting point guard for a Final Four squad. It’s quite the shift in just a 12-month span, but Trammell is well-deserving of being in this position. He has done well to run the offense and has done his fair share of scoring, pouring in 12.8 points per game across their four NCAA Tournament contests thus far.

Top NBA Prospect: Matt Bradley

Bradley has not been himself throughout the Big Dance, but there’s no doubt he will be playing professionally somewhere next season. After scoring 17 and ten points in their first two games of the tournament, Bradley has gone quiet, combining for just eight against Alabama and Creighton. He gives this team plenty of minutes when he is on his game and can knock down a shot anywhere on the floor. He isn’t the quickest player in the world, but his build helps compensate for the lack of burst.

X-Factor: Jaedon LeDee

Jaedon LeDee’s performances correlate the most with San Diego State’s success. The Aztecs are 14-0 when he scores at least nine points. He’s good for about 20 minutes per game off the bench, and he can shift the momentum in a game just like that when he enters. His rebounding also provides them a solid boost down low, and his ability to draw contact and knock down free throws is what every coach loves out of a big man. If LeDee can get going, the Aztecs are a nightmare to stop.

San Diego State National Championship Odds

The San Diego State Aztecs are currently +360 to win the 2022 National Championship, per FanDuel Sportsbook.