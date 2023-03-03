Win Total Wager Worthwhile For Ever-Steady Rays In AL East Tampa Bay should benefit from a new balanced schedule by Claudia Bellofatto 2 hours ago

While the American League East does get the recognition of being the toughest division in MLB, the 2023 divisional odds show the most respect for the top two teams from last season: The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

Still, value can be found in different betting markets for all five teams. Up next in our AL East breakdown is the Tampa Bay Rays, with the third shortest odds to win the division at +300. While I don’t see much value in betting them to win the division, I do think there is value in the over on their win total.

Tampa Bay Rays Over 88.5 wins -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Health is key for every team, but it’s especially true for the Rays, who had some significant injuries last season. The rotation is this team’s bread and butter, and the absence of Tyler Glasnow as he recovered from Tommy John surgery was obvious. However, he gave Rays fans hope in his three late-season appearances, especially with his five-inning, five-strikeout, scoreless postseason outing against the Guardians in Game 2 of the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, he is already dealing with another injury in an oblique strain expected to keep him out up to eight weeks.

Thankfully, the team has depth at the position with ace lefty Shane McClanahan, free agent acquisition Zach Eflin, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen. Glasnow will be the cherry on top of a rotation that finished with the third-best ERA last season, and fourth overall as a pitching staff. Tampa also has some young arms poised to make an impact on the club in 2023, like Luis Patino and Taj Bradley. On offense, Wander Franco has a chance to bounce back after a banged-up 83-game season following his breakout rookie campaign in 2021. He didn’t seem to miss a beat at the start of the 2022 season but after about a month and a half, lower-body issues limited his production and forced him to the injured list. He missed an additional two months when he broke a bone in his right hand and needed surgery. Franco said he focused on his diet and workouts in the offseason so that he can be as durable as possible this season. The 22-year-old shortstop is being paid $182 million to be their X-factor, so we should expect him to be that this season. A healthy Franco alongside 2021 Rookie of the Year award winner Randy Arozarena and power-hitting infielder Isaac Paredes will be key for the offense. Tampa Bay has won the AL East in two of the last three years, and the upside of the team certainly bodes well to the over after finishing 2022 with 86, especially with fewer divisional games in a more balanced schedule.