Wizards and Kristaps Porzingis Discussing Extension by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards and star center Kristaps Porzingis are in “serious discussions” on a contract extension.

The Washington Wizards and C/F Kristaps Porzingis are in serious discussions on a contract extension as franchise prioritizes new deals for him and forward Kyle Kuzma, sources say.



Details in The Bounce at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/26qncrBQwG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2023

Charania adds the team is also looking to retain forward Kyle Kuzma. Porzingis has a $36 million player option for next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Acquired by Washington at last year’s trade deadline, the 26-year-old is enjoying the best statistical season of his career. Across 65 appearances, Porzingis is averaging 23.2 points on 49.8% shooting, including 38.5% from three, along with 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Tuesday saw “The Unicorn” record 32 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists against a tough Boston Celtics defense as Washington blew out the C’s 130-111.

While the Wizards are headed toward the lottery, a core of Porzingis, Kuzma, Deni Avdija, and All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal would set the team up nicely for the future.

Washington is back in action Friday at home against the Orlando Magic.

