2023 NFL Draft: How Many Wide Receivers Will Go in the First Round?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, the wide receiver class has drawn considerable attention. With the over/under set at 4.5 receivers being drafted in the first round, many are questioning whether players like Jalin Hyatt and Josh Downs could push the number over the current threshold.The Case for Over 4.5 Receivers:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, Quentin Johnson, and Jordan Addison are considered first-round locks among wide receivers. The possibility of over 4.5 receivers being selected in the first round primarily hinges on whether Jalin Hyatt or Josh Downs can sneak in.

With many teams in need of receivers between pick 13 and the end of the first round, there is a chance that Hyatt could be selected. For example, if the New York Giants miss out on Flowers, Addison, Smith-Njigba, and Johnson, they may opt for Hyatt to bolster their receiving corps and support Daniel Jones.

Though it is not guaranteed, betting on over 4.5 wide receivers being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft could provide good value at +320. With four receivers considered locks for the first round and several teams needing pass-catchers, there is a reasonable chance that either Jalin Hyatt or another receiver could be selected in the first round. While it’s not a certainty, the odds make it an appealing bet for those looking for value.