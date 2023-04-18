76ers Joel Embiid Takes Jab at Raptors HC Nick Nurse by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It’s no secret that Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid and Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse are not fond of one another.

Embiid took another jab at Nurse following Philadelphia’s 96-84 victory over the Nets in Game 2 of their first-round series, saying Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn “took the Nick Nurse route” in pleading for more calls to go his team’s way.

“I saw after the game last time they [the Nets] kinda took the Nick Nurse route of begging for free throws and calling out the referees. They did come out, and they got a lot of calls, which I guess is good for them,” said Embiid.

Referees called 22 fouls on the Sixers in Game 2, while Brooklyn committed 20. Embiid finished the night with a 20-point, 19-rebound double-double in the win.

The scene now shifts to Brooklyn for Game 3 on Thursday as Philadelphia looks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

