Aaron Rodgers Will Not Be Happy With The Jets Taking Will McDonald #15! by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The New York Jets surprised many with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting linebacker Will McDonald out of Iowa State. While McDonald was favored as a first-round pick, many experts did not expect him to be chosen in the first round, especially not as high as 11th overall.

The Jets’ decision to select McDonald instead of an offensive lineman has raised questions about their strategy for protecting newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The odds were heavily in favor of the Jets selecting an offensive lineman, as it is typically a position most teams target in the first round.

However, the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas decided to go in a different direction by bolstering their defense with McDonald, a 6’4″, 230-pound linebacker known for his speed and ability to rush the passer. The pick was a surprise, but the Jets must have seen something they felt was worth taking the risk on McDonald.

McDonald is coming off a strong season at Iowa State, where he recorded 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 13 games. He was also named a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press and was a finalist for the Bednarik Award, given to the top defensive player in college football.

While McDonald may not have been the pick that many Jets fans were hoping for, it is important to remember that the NFL Draft is unpredictable, and teams must trust their scouting and evaluation process. The Jets clearly believe that McDonald has the potential to be a game-changer and that he will be a valuable addition to their defense.

Ultimately, the NFL Draft is always full of surprises, and the Jets’ selection of Will McDonald is just the latest example. Only time will tell if he will live up to his first-round billing and help the Jets become a contender in the AFC.