AL MVP Futures Betting: Rays' Brandon Lowe is Turning Heads

Three weeks into the season, we’re seeing players rise to the top of their respective leagues. Although the usual suspects remain atop the AL MVP futures betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook, we’re seeing a different collection of players setting the benchmark on the stats page.

Considering the Tampa Bay Rays’ historic start to the season, it’s unsurprising to see a few of their players leading the way. Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena have emerged as betting favorites as the best player in the league, but Brandon Lowe is the candidate worth backing.

First off, Lowe has a history of contending as the MVP. The Rays’ second baseman ranked top ten in voting in 2020 and 2021. Lowe was less effective last year, but injuries played a big part in his decreased production. The former third-round pick appeared in just 65 games, with an abysmal .383 slugging percentage and .308 on-base percentage.

However, the former All-Star has responded accordingly in 2023, watching his metrics climb back toward career norms. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lowe has a .380 OBP, 13th in the AL, and a .583 slugging percentage, tied for fifth.

Moreover, Lowe has the power swing, making him an appealing candidate in MVP voting. His previous career-best was 39 home runs in 2021, which was the same year he fell one RBI short of hitting triple-digits. Extrapolating his current form throughout an entire season reveals a player on pace to set new career benchmarks across the board.

Lowe has played in 18 of the Rays’ 21 games to start the year, representing 85.7% of their schedule. Lowe will play approximately 139 games this year if he maintains that standard. At that rate, Lowe will finish the year with 46 round trippers, 116 RBI, and 130 runs scored, all of which would easily be career bests.

Several players have moved up the MVP futures board, but Lowe remains an undervalued contender. His resume speaks for itself, and he’s rebounding nicely after a disappointing 2022 campaign. We’re betting that upward trend continues throughout the season.