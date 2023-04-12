AL ROY Futures Betting: Josh Jung Emerges as a Top Contender by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The next generation of baseball superstars walks among the current ranks. The American League is loaded with talented up-and-comers ready to take giant leaps in their development. As is the case every year, FanDuel Sportsbook has a complete offering of Rookie of the Year candidates outlined in their futures market.

Although several notable players are worthy of consideration, Josh Jung is set up for success in his first full professional season with the Texas Rangers.

Jung has a natural power swing that is sure to garner attention. In three seasons in the minors across all three levels, the 25-year-old established a .538 slugging percentage. Most importantly, Jung has maintained that form at the major league level. In 35 games, he’s slugging .421, with 13 of his 28 hits going for extra bases.

Power isn’t the only tool in Jung’s arsenal, though. The former eighth-overall draft pick is an above-average defender with a 100% fielding rating early this year. Combined with last year’s experience, Jung only has two errors across 298.0 innings, highlighting the Gold Glove capability he brings on defense.

Lastly, the Rangers have insulated Jung in their lineup, ensuring the future franchise cornerstone sustains his productivity and lives up to expectations. He’s batted fifth in each of his outings this year, giving him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs and contribute to the overall team’s success.

Texas has built its roster to compete this year, and Jung is an integral part of that plan. There’s no talent shortage in this year’s rookie class, but Jung has the highest ceiling and an appealing +1600 price tag. He should see his stock rise as the season progresses, meaning now is the time to back him as AL Rookie of the Year.

