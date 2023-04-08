Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar Out Indefinitely by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Cale Makar is out indefinitely for the Colorado Avalanche, NHL.com reports.

This has been pretty much the story of the season so far for both Makar and the Avalanche. It seems no one on this team can stay healthy for any length of time. Saturday will mark the third straight game Makar has missed due to what the team is calling a lower-body injury.

Keep in mind; it’s not like the Avalanche have nothing to play for. They are currently in first place in the Central Division but are tied with the Dallas Stars and just two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild. They are in first because they have more wins than the Stars, which is the first tiebreaker.

Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks will almost certainly win the Norris Trophy this season, but when healthy, Makar is the best defender. The Avalanche will want to ensure he is back at full strength before the playoffs begin.

The Avs will travel to Los Angeles on Saturday to take on the Kings. Colorado is +188 (-1.5) on the puck line and -128 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (+110), and under (-134). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.