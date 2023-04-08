Bengals' Joe Mixon Recharged with Misdemeanour by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals has been recharged with a misdemeanor, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The exact charge is aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor in Cincinnati. This was the same charge that was filed and then dropped in February. How this plays out in the courts will go a long way toward determining what, if any, discipline Mixon will face from the NFL.

As for Mixon and the Bengals, he is still on the roster, but it doesn’t seem like either the player or the team is thrilled with that arrangement. It’s hard enough to trade a veteran running back, but you’re certainly not going to move one with a criminal case over his head. This situation might come to a head during the draft, especially if the Bengals were to select a running back in the early rounds.

The Bengals will be one of the best teams in the AFC, with or without Mixon. They are the favorites to win the AFC North at +110. You can find the odds for every team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.