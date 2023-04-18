Bills S Damar Hamlin 'Fully Cleared' for Football Activities by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday that safety Damar Hamlin is at the facility and has been fully cleared by three specialists to resume football activities.

” They’re all in agreement â€” it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that â€” they’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else that was coming back from an injury,” said Beane. “He’s fully cleared. He’s here. And he is of the mindset â€” he’s in a great headspace â€” to come back and make his return.”

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in January in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals but has since made tremendous progress.

President Joe Biden asked the 25-year-old last month if he would play football again, to which he replied: “I think so…God willing.”

It looks like Hamlin is on his way to making that dream a reality.

