Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Return for Game 4 vs. Heat by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Trailing 2-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks will welcome back their franchise player.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the Bucks lineup for Monday’s Game 4, barring a setback. Antetokounmpo, who participated in Monday’s shootaround, missed Games 2 and 3 after suffering a lower back contusion in the series opener. The two-time MVP appeared in 63 games during the regular season, averaging a career-high 31.1 points, with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Milwaukee will look to bounce back following a 22-point blowout loss on Saturday.

“We need to be better,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “Like I said, give them credit. They played well. We need to be better. We need to deal with a lot of things better. That’ll be the challenge going into the next game.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucks as -7.0 point favorites on the spread and -280 on the moneyline.