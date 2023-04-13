Buy or Sell: Milwaukee Bucks to Win the Eastern Conference by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a dominant regular season and enter the postseason as the top seed in the NBA. Looking at this Bucks team, it’s difficult to find flaws. They have the superstar talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo. They also have two supporting stars, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Milwaukee has previously won with this core, and there’s an argument that this version is better than the one that took down the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. The Bucks are deeper and have more secondary scoring but remain defensively sound.

This roster can bring home another championship, but they will have their work cut out for them in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks finished the regular season with a 58-24 record, but the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) weren’t far behind. Both teams are elite and could unseat the Bucks in the East. The Celtics made the NBA Finals in 2022, losing to the Golden State Warriors, while the 76ers have something to prove in the playoffs. Neither the C’s nor Philly will go down easy in a seven-game series. Assuming their stars stay healthy, the Bucks will be favored in any Eastern matchup.

Milwaukee opened the year with +300 odds to win the East, the second-shortest odds behind the Celtics (+275), while the 76ers lagged behind both at +600. Heading into the playoffs, the Bucks are now the odds-on favorite at +110, with the C’s at +170 and the 76ers at +450. No other teams boast odds higher than +1000 to win the East.

We’ve already seen these Bucks show up in the biggest moments and will be a tough out for anyone. Backing the Bucks to win the Eastern Conference makes a lot of sense.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Milwaukee Bucks to win the East (+110)