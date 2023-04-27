Cardinals Looking Over Trade Offers for 3rd Overall Pick by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Arizona Cardinals are fielding calls from several teams vying to move up to the third overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

I?m told the Arizona Cardinals are currently mulling trade offers from multiple teams interested in moving to No. 3 overall. — Dianna Russini ? (@diannaESPN) April 27, 2023

With the Houston Texans expected to draft Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson at No. 2 (-250 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook), the third overall selection could present an opportunity for a team to snag a quarterback.

Alabama QB Bryce Young is expected to go No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers, leaving Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson as fellow first-round targets at the position.

One team rumored to be in discussions with Arizona is the Tennessee Titans, who currently hold the 11th overall selection. Current starter Ryan Tannehill is entering the final season of a four-year, $118 million extension. At the same time, last year’s third-round pick Malik Willis does not seem to have the organization’s confidence.

Round 1 begins at 8:00 p.m. ET from Kansas City’s Union Station.