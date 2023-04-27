Celtics-Hawks Preview: Ice Trae In Full Effect by SportsGrid 20 minutes ago

The NBA Playoffs continue to chug along, as tonight we’ll head to Game 6 between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. After the Heat took down the Bucks last night, could the Hawks also pull off the series upset? Don’t count them out just yet.Celtics @ Hawks Game Information

Location: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

Something about this Celtics team doesn’t feel right. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are excellent and can take over a game, but it doesn’t feel like the collective is meshing. Nothing about them has been impressive in this series, and rookie coach Joe Mazzula has employed questionable lineups.

Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-110) | Hawks +6.5 (-110)

Celtics -6.5 (-110) | Hawks +6.5 (-110) Moneyline: Celtics (-270) | Hawks (+220)

Celtics (-270) | Hawks (+220) Total: Over 232 (-110) | Under 232 (-110)

Things have been coming together for Atlanta this past week. Game 3 was the best we’ve seen from the tandem of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, while Game 5 was such an impressive, resilient win. Young reminded everyone of his insane 2021 postseason run. Ice Trae is in full effect.

With the C’s looking shaky, Atlanta is in a great spot to send this game back to Boston for a Game 7. Young has found his rhythm, and Murray should return with a purpose after being suspended in the last game. Atlanta might not pull it out, but they won’t go away quietly. I’ll take the 6.5.

Dejounte Murray OVER 33.5 PRA (-111)

De’Andre Hunter OVER 1.5 Threes (+105)

Al Horford OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+106)

Expect to see a motivated Murray tonight. He had already been surging this series with PRA numbers of 38, 41, 36, and 38. At 33.5, we’re getting a bargain. Take his OVER with the chip on his shoulder.

De’Andre Hunter has hit this mark in three of his last four games, but I really like this play because he’s averaged 6.5 three-point attempts per game during that stretch. Boston’s D will continue to collapse on Trae and Dejounte, leading to open looks for Hunter.

Al Horford has only reached seven rebounds in two of the five games this series, but I see more opportunities here. Horford has averaged 13.4 rebound chances this series. At plus money, it’s time to buy low.