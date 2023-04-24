Colorado Avalanche vs. Seattle Kraken Game 4 Best Bets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to put a stranglehold on their best-of-seven series with the Seattle Kraken.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche (-156) vs. Seattle Kraken (+130) Total: 6.5 (O+110, U-134)

It would be a significant understatement to say it’s been a much closer series than most expected between the Avalanche and Kraken. The defending champs have all they can handle with the Kraken making their playoff debut. Colorado’s listed as a road favorite priced at -156, compared to the Kraken at +130. Can Seattle pick up their first home playoff home victory in franchise history?

The Avs have found another gear to their offense, and that’s been the difference-maker in the series. Still, Seattle is proving to be a formidable opponent, making it difficult to consider puck line odds in this matchup.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Avalanche are expected to continue riding Alexandar Georgiev, while the Kraken should do the same with Philipp Grubauer. The Avalanche netminder has a 2-1 record with a .898 save percentage, while Grubauer is 1-2 with a .917 save percentage. Grubauer turned it around over the last two games, but the Avalanche should continue to hold the advantage in goal.

Colorado has the experience needed to take the energy out of a building, as they did in Game 3. We expect much of the same in Game 4 and Colorado to put the Kraken face-to-face with elimination.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (-156)

The first three games in this series saw four, five, and ten total goals scored. The total for Game 4 is set at 6.5, with the over priced at +110 and the under at -134. Two of the three games in this series have gone under the number, but Game 3 saw an offensive explosion. Colorado and Seattle are offensively deep, and even though Colorado boasts some high-end stars, we’re not expecting Game 4 to look like Game 3. We feel comfortable expecting a lower-scoring game, so siding with the under 6.5 is the direction bettors should lean.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-134)

Through three games in this series, you’re starting to see some of Colorado’s offensive firepower. The Avs stars are coming alive and should continue to find success on the road. Nathan MacKinnon showed last postseason that he had another level to his game and has continued that in this series. MacKinnon is the spark plug in the Avs offense, and there’s a lot of value in backing him to find the back of the net tonight at +100.

Best Prop: Nathan MacKinnon to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+100)