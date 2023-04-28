Eagles and Cardinals Settle Tampering Dispute by SportsGrid 16 minutes ago

Philadelphia and Arizona settled a tampering dispute over the hiring of former Eagles defensive coordinator and now Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

After the Eagles won the NFC Championship game over the San Francisco 49ers, Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort had a conversation over the phone with Gannon in regards to potentially filling the Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. The period after the conference championship games is forbidden for teams to have contact with other coaches about head coaching openings.

The Cardinals self-reported this violation to the league offices.

To come to a resolution, the two teams settled on a trade of draft picks. Arizona will send their 2023 third-round pick at No. 66 overall to Philadelphia in return for the Eagles’ No. 94 overall choice and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Eagles now hold the No. 62 and No. 66 draft choices in tonight’s second day of NFL Draft festivities, being favorites to win the NFC at +330 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.