Giants Star RB Saquon Barkley Won't Sign Franchise Tag by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

New York Giants beat writer Kim Jones reports that star running back Saquon Barkley will not sign his franchise tender, leaving him ineligible for the start of the team’s offseason program, which gets underway on Monday.

I?m told Saquon Barkley will not be signing the franchise tag & therefore will not be eligible to participate when the #NYG offseason program begins Monday. More to come on @NewsdaySports. — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 12, 2023

The Giants placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barkley last month but remain engaged in contract negotiations.

Owner John Mara recently stated he hopes to lock up the former No. 2 overall pick long-term and would like Barkley “to be a Giant for his entire career.”

“He provides leadership, he’s a great player, and we’d like to be able to get something done with him at some point,” said Mara. “The running back market is what it is right now, but I’m still hopeful at some point, we will come to an agreement.”

Barkley reportedly turned down a multi-year offer from the G-Men last November, which would have paid him approximately $12 million per season. After struggling with injuries the past three years, Barkley returned to form in 2022, appearing in 16 games while racking up 1,650 total yards (1,312 rushing, 338 receiving) and scoring ten touchdowns.

