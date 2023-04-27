Hurricanes G Frederik Andersen Could Start Game 6 vs. Islanders by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said goaltender Frederik Andersen could start Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders on Friday.

“There’s a chance,” said Brind’Amour. “[Earlier in the series, due to his injury] there was no chance. Now, he’s definitely right there.”

Andersen, who got a lot of work in during Thursday’s practice, has yet to play in the series due to an illness and an undisclosed injury. Backup Antti Raanta has started all five games, recording a 2.59 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage as Carolina leads the series three games to two.

Andersen, 33, appeared in 34 regular season games for the Canes, posting a 21-11-1 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The former Maple Leaf was also sidelined during last season’s playoff run in which Carolina fell to the New York Rangers in the second round.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Hurricanes at +102 on the moneyline.