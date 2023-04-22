Hurricanes G Frederik Andersen Still Not Ready to Return by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Andrew Gross of Newsday reports that Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen still isn’t ready to play.

Hurricanes G Frederik Andersen (illness) will not dress for a second straight game. So Antti Raanta in net again. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) April 21, 2023

Andersen now hasn’t played since April 13. It was initially thought that he didn’t play the last two games of the regular season due to illness, but there seems to be more at play.

Antti Raanta played well in Game 1 against the New York Islanders but was shaky in Game 2. Raanta’s rough start led some to speculate that the team would turn to Andersen. Still, he has been unable to even back up Raanta.

The Canes have a 2-1 series lead over the Islanders. They can continue starting Raanta versus the offensively challenged team from Long Island, but getting Andersen back from injury is paramount if they want to reach the Stanley Cup.

The Hurricanes and Islanders will play Game 4 on Sunday. The Canes are -260 (+1.5) on the puck line and +100 on the moneyline. The over/under is 5.5, over (+120), and under (-145).