Is QB Anthony Richardson the Answer For the Indianapolis Colts? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Anthony Richardson made waves during the draft process with his impressive skills and potential. It paid off if you had the audacity to bet on Anthony Richardson going in the top five, as the dynamic playmaker was too talented for the Indianapolis Colts to pass up.

What makes Richardson so unique?

For starters, he’s lightning in a bottle, the X factor that can instantly change the game. If you can channel his talents in a suitable scheme, you have a potential playmaker that can rival the likes of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. That’s the type of upside that Richardson possesses.

However, the Florida man is not a perfect quarterback. He’s been inconsistent as a passer, which can be attributed to the fact that he played in two different offensive schemes with Dan Mullen and then Billy Napier last year. This meant he had to get acclimated to new systems, which may have affected his ability to be a pure pocket passer. But despite this, his physical attributes are off the charts. He stands at 6’3″, has a 40-inch vertical jump, and can run a 4.4 40-yard dash. He can also break tackles, making him a real threat in the open field.

So, what does the future hold? If he continues to develop his skills and find the right scheme, he could be channeled into an All-Pro quarterback. This is not impossible, especially considering he has already worked with Hurts.

His potential is sky-high. While he has flaws to work on, his physical attributes and playmaking abilities are unmatched. We can only wait and see what the future holds for this promising young quarterback.