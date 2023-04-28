Kentucky QB Will Levis Falls Out of 1st Round by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who at one point held -550 odds (per FanDuel Sportsbook) to go in the top five, was not selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Several mock drafts had Levis going fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts, who chose Florida QB Anthony Richardson instead.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has the 23-year-old as the best remaining player on the board.

Levis’s toe injury, which caused him to miss two games last year, was reportedly “problematic” for one team. The Massachusetts native insists he’s good to go, but another organization believes surgery could be an option following the season.

New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner showed his support for Levis, tweeting:

“Will Levis… God makes no mistakes. You will be great.”

Levis started 11 games for the Wildcats last season, throwing for 2,406 yards with 19 touchdowns and ten interceptions while completing 65.4% of his passes. Expect him to finally hear his name called early in the second round.