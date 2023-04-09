Lakers' Dennis Schroder Won't Suit Up Sunday vs. Jazz by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

For a while, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers would miss out on the playoffs for the second straight year. Yet, here we are on the last day of the season, and the Lakers have a chance to move into the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Of course, they’ll need some help to get there, including a win from the Portland Trail Blazers against the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, the Lakers will be short on help inside their locker room as Dennis Shroder has been ruled out against the Utah Jazz with an Achilles injury.

Lakers announce Dennis Schroder has been downgraded to out due to right Achilles soreness — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) April 9, 2023

Schroder is a solid contributor for the Lakers. The journeyman ranks sixth on the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game, adding 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

D’Angelo Russell has been hampered by a foot injury, potentially impacting his usage in the regular season finale. Consequently, that could mean a heavier workload for Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley.

Schroder’s absence isn’t hurting the Lakers’ chances in the betting market. Los Angeles is holding steady as -16.5 chalk, per FanDuel Sportsbook.