Lakers Down Timberwolves in OT, Clinch No. 7 Seed by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

LeBron James recorded a 30-point, ten-rebound double-double as the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime during Tuesday’s Play-in Tournament, clinching the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed.

It’s quite the turnaround for a Lakers squad that began the year with a 2-10 record, appearing destined to miss out on the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

“When we went 2-10, the analytics side gave us a 0.3% chance of making the postseason,” said James. “For us to turn around our season, for us to have an opportunity to compete for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, that’s all you can ask for.”

Next for LA is a first-round matchup against Ja Morant and the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies

As for the Timberwolves, they can still qualify for the postseason with a victory over the winner of Wednesday’s Oklahoma City Thunder-New Orleans Pelicans matchup. Minnesota is expected to welcome back center Rudy Gobert, who was suspended one game by the team for punching teammate Kyle Anderson.

