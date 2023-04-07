LSU Star Angel Reese Will Visit White House by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Days after suggesting her team celebrate their National Championship with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, LSU star Angel Reese said Friday she would be visiting the White House.

The controversy was sparked after First Lady Jill Biden suggested both LSU and runner-up Iowa should be invited. President Joe Biden vetoed his wife’s idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.

“In the beginning, we were hurt,” said Reese. “It was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything. You don’t get that experience [to go to the White House] ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure, and my coaches are supportive of that, so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and we’ve decided we’re going to go. I’m a team player. I’m going to do what’s best for the team. I’m the captain.”

Reese’s actions on and off the court have caught the public’s attention, with the 20-year-old gaining half a million Instagram followers in the two days following LSU’s triumph.

