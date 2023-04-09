Luis Robert Jr. Out as Chi-Sox go for Series Win vs. Pirates by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Chicago White Sox’s tumultuous start to the season is not due to a lack of effort from Luis Robert Jr. Through the first nine games of the season, the former Gold Glove winner is batting an impressive .366, with ten RBI and a league-leading four long balls.

Even the best of them need a day off, though, and Robert Jr’s downtime comes in Sunday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Day off for Robert Jr, who has played every game. "If you focus on Luis and his day, you realize these days are needed," Grifol said. "He prepares for a game probably better than anybody I've ever seen. He's talented but his preparation pregame is second to none." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) April 9, 2023

Robert Jr.’s contributions aren’t limited to the offensive end. The 25-year-old has a perfect 100% fielding percentage, recording 22 put-outs through the first 75.0 innings of the season.

Rookie Oscar Colas replaces Robert Jr. in the starting lineup. Colas has been a regular for the White Sox early this season, appearing in nine contests and getting most of his reps in right field.

Romy Gonzalez is filling in for Colas in right.

Unrelenting scoring has been a trend in the first two games of this inter-league series. The White Sox and Pirates have combined for 38 runs, although the total in Sunday’s matinee is a more manageable 8.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.