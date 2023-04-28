Lukas Van Ness Can Be A 4-Alignment Player, According To Adam Caplan! by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL Draft is a time for teams to add young talent to their rosters, and the Green Bay Packers did that by selecting Lukas Van Ness in the first round. Van Ness, who played college football at the University of Iowa, is a versatile defensive lineman who can play multiple positions on the line.

According to reports, Van Ness is a “four alignment player,” meaning he can line up at either defensive end spot or play in the nickel position. He can also move inside and play the three-technique if needed. Van Ness has a great motor and is known for his strength on the field.

Despite not starting as an underclassman at Iowa, Van Ness has shown his talent on the field. He had great snaps against Paris Johnson, who was drafted high in the first round. Fans should not be concerned about Van Ness not starting earlier in his college career, as it is common for underclassmen not to start in front of upperclassmen at Iowa.

Van Ness is not expected to start right away for the Packers, but his versatility will make him a valuable asset for the team. He has the potential to become a standout player in the NFL.

Jahmyr Gibbs: A Versatile Offensive Weapon

Another player drafted high was Jahmyr Gibbs, selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round. Gibbs, who played college football at Georgia Tech, is a versatile offensive weapon who can line up in multiple positions.

According to reports, Gibbs is a “matchup chess piece” who can play in the slot or line up as a fullback. He can also be used as a boxcar back and moved all over the field. Gibbs is a superstar talent who has the potential to make a significant impact for the Lions.

While some may have thought Gibbs would be drafted later in the draft, the Lions saw his potential and selected him higher than many expected. With D’Andre Swift in the final year of his rookie deal, Gibbs can potentially become a valuable asset for the Lions in the passing game.

Conclusion

Van Ness and Gibbs are talented players selected high in the 2023 NFL Draft. Van Ness, a versatile defensive lineman, has the potential to become a standout player for the Green Bay Packers. In contrast, Gibbs, a versatile offensive weapon, has the potential to make a significant impact for the Detroit Lions. Both players can potentially become valuable assets for their respective teams in the coming years.