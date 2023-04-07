Mets SP Justin Verlander Targeting April Return by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

ESPN.com reports that injured New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander expects to return to the rotation before the end of April.

Verlander was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low-grade teres major strain in his shoulder just hours before Opening Day. The 40-year-old increased his throwing intensity to 75 percent on Friday and said he is “really close to being able to take off the leash.”

“The general soreness I was having is really dissipating quickly,” said Verlander. “All positive signs.”

Despite Verlander’s optimism, Mets manager Buck Showalter stated the team is taking a cautious approach.

“He’s progressing really well, and he’ll be ready as quickly as that injury would dictate,” said Showalter. “We’re being pretty careful about it.”

The reigning AL Cy Young winner spent the past six years in Houston before signing a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Metropolitans in the offseason.

New York continues its series with the Miami Marlins on Friday, where the Mets are currently -172 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook.