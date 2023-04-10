Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks Betting Preview and Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Minnesota Wild are still in contention for the Central Division crown. Minnesota sits four points back of the Colorado Avalanche and two of the Dallas Stars for the top spot, with three games to go.

Not to put too fine of a point on it, but Monday’s showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks is a must-win situation for the Wild if they hope to keep their slim division title hopes alive.

Based on the implied odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, things are looking good for the Wild.

Location : United Center | Chicago, IL

: United Center | Chicago, IL Time: 9:00 pm ET | TV: NBCSCH+

Although the betting odds are in their favor, it’s more a reflection of the drop in quality of opponent rather than the Wild’s ability to compete. Minnesota has been outplayed in four of its past six, with a cumulative 41.7% expected goals-for rating.

The Wild are getting trashed in their own end, giving up at least 11 high-danger chances in three of the six outings while getting out-chanced in all but two of those games.

The more concerning trend is Minnesota’s inability to create offense at five-on-five. Across that six-game sample, the Wild have been limited to nine or fewer quality chances each time out, averaging just 7.5 high-danger opportunities per game. As expected, goal scoring has tumbled with their diminished production, as Minnesota has just four goals at five-on-five over its past four.

Spread : Wild -1.5 (+105) | Blackhawks +1.5 (-126)

: Wild -1.5 (+105) | Blackhawks +1.5 (-126) Moneyline : Wild -245 | Blackhawks +198

: Wild -245 | Blackhawks +198 Total: Over 5.5 (-124) | Under 5.5 (+102)

As bad as Chicago has looked this season, they’ve been somewhat competitive over their recent sample. The once-proud Hawks have outplayed their opponents in four of their past six.

Their underlying metrics have improved, with the Blackhawks posting above-average Corsi ratings and attempting above-average high-danger chances in three of six. Moreover, they’ve out-chanced their opponents in scoring and high-danger chances in consecutive outings for the first time all season.

Surprisingly, the Blackhawks have looked good to end the season. The basement dwellers could embrace the role of spoiler and de-rail the Wild’s Central division title aspirations.

Blackhawks +1.5 -126

Even with analytics working in their favor, the Hawks are in a tough spot scheduling-wise. Chicago returns from a three-game Western Conference road trip for one game before departing for a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Still, Chicago has a pronounced analytics advantage, and the Wild have their own travel woes to overcome. Minny has played four of their past six on the road, alternating between venues on a nightly basis.

Minnesota has abandoned defensive responsibility and can’t get any traction in the attacking zone. Although they might not be able to win outright, we like the Blackhawks to at least keep things close at home against the Wild.