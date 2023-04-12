MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers, Brewers Bet Down by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams in 2023, making looking toward their odds to win the Pennant something to watch.

Below are the top ten favorites to take the NL from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+300) (Last week: +380)

It’s interesting to note that despite the Los Angeles Dodgers owning a mediocre 6-6 record, they’ve continued to see their odds of winning the National League bet down from +380 to +300.

2. Atlanta Braves (+320) (Last week: +380)

It’s an incredibly small sample size, but the Atlanta Braves are exactly where we thought they’d be at this point. They boast an 8-4 record atop the NL East and have seen their odds rise slightly from +380 to +320.

3. San Diego Padres (+500) (Last week: +500)

After taking three-of-four games from the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the San Diego Padres are headed in the right direction and proving capable of being a contender to win the NL at +500.

4. New York Mets (+550) (Last week: +500)

There are certainly some injuries to keep an eye on with this team, but the New York Mets have too much talent to be a team that sits at .500. The Mets have taken a slight odds hit after a 6-6 start, though, dropping from +500 to +550.

5. Milwaukee Brewers (+950) (Last week: +1500)

The team that’s been the biggest riser in the National League has been the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee sits in first in the NL Central with an 8-3 record and have seen their odds bet down substantially from +1500 to +950.

6. St. Louis Cardinals (+1000) (Last week: +1000)

It certainly hasn’t been an ideal start to the regular season for the St. Louis Cardinals, who sit three games under .500 entering play on Wednesday. Oddsmakers suggest you shouldn’t be too concerned as they continue boasting +1000 odds.

7. Philadelphia Phillies (+1200) (Last week: +750)

The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to dig themselves out of a slow start, where they sit at 4-7. There’s a lot of talent on this roster, but some critical injuries too, which have factored into their odds dropping from +750 to +1200 to win the NL.

8. San Francisco Giants (+3000) (Last week: +2700)

The San Francisco Giants have a positive run differential through eleven games, which is encouraging. Still, the Giants have seen their odds to win the NL take a slight hit, falling from +2700 to +3000.

9. Chicago Cubs (+6000) (Last week: +4000)

Even though the Chicago Cubs have had an admirable start to the regular season at 6-4, oddsmakers aren’t buying them being a contender in the NL, with their odds dropping from +4000 to +6000.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks (+6500) (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a lot of young talent on their roster that’s already paying immediate dividends. The D-backs have jumped out to a surprising 7-5 start, leading to them making their first appearance in the top ten at +6500.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook