NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP Power Rankings: Giannis, Tatum Headline by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is filled with big stars, and there’s definite value on the board to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

With that, which players have the best odds of taking the hardware on the FanDuel Sportsbook?

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+170)

Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo exited Game 1 against the Miami Heat and didn’t play in Game 2, he’s still listed as the odds-on favorite to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP at +170. This factors in that the Bucks are also the favorites to win the East after posting the best record in the NBA.

2. Jayson Tatum (+260)

Not far behind Giannis is Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. He’s remained one of the NBA’s top players and emerged during their 2022 playoff run as a bonafide superstar. Tatum boasts +260 odds to win East Finals MVP.

3. Joel Embiid (+450)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have started the postseason exactly where they left off in the regular season. By all accounts, Embiid is set to add his first NBA MVP to his trophy case and sits at +450 in this conversation too.

4. Jaylen Brown (+900)

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics is the only other player with odds above +1000. Through two games in their series against the Atlanta Hawks, Brown has tallied 47 points and 15 rebounds. The Celtics stars comes in at +900 to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

5. Donovan Mitchell (+2600)

When you can put up the points that Donovan Mitchell does, he will be in the conversation here as long as the Cleveland Cavaliers remain in the playoffs. The sharpshooting guard sits at +2600.

6. Khris Middleton (+2700)

Another vital member of the Bucks is Khris Middleton. Even though the Bucks dropped Game 1 to Miami, Middleton dropped 33 points and followed that up with a 16-point performance in Game 2. The Bucks forward boasts +2700 odds to win East Finals MVP.

7. (Tie) Jrue Holiday (+3500)

Sticking with the Bucks, Jrue Holiday brings it on both sides of the ball and is widely recognized as one of the top defenders in the league. In addition, Holiday dropped 24 points and 11 assists in their Game 2 victory. He holds +3500 odds.

7. (Tie) James Harden (+3500)

It hasn’t been a perfect start to the postseason for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. He was solid in Game 1, tallying 23 points and 13 assists, but he followed that up with a Game 2 dud and compiled just eight points. Harden is sitting at +3500, in a tie for the seventh-shortest odds.

9. Jalen Brunson (+4200)

After a dominant debut year with the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson has carried that over to the postseason. Through two games against the Cavs, Brunson has tallied 47 points, leading to him sitting among the top ten players to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP at +4200.

10. Tyrese Maxey (+5500)

Tyrese Maxey completes the trifecta of Philadelphia 76ers players on this odds list. The Sixers guard exploded in Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, tallying 33 points. Maxey rounds out the top ten at +5500.

Eastern Conference Finals MVP Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook