NBA Playoffs Betting 101: Starting Guide to Moneylines, Spreads and Player Props by SportsGrid 50 minutes ago

As the NBA playoffs approach, many new bettors may be looking to enter the betting scene. For those new to NBA betting, there are a few types of wagers to be aware of.

Series Bets

One standard bet is the series winner. Bettors can place a wager on who they think will win the entire best-of-seven series. For example, if the New York Knicks are listed as +172 underdogs in their series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, a $100 bet could yield a payout of $272 if the ‘Bockers wins the series.

Individual Game Bets Against the Spread

Another popular option is betting on individual games. This includes spread, moneyline, and total bets. For example, in a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, a bettor could place a spread bet on the underdog Nets to lose by less than 8.5 points.

Moneyline & Game Totals

A moneyline bet could be placed on the Nets to win the game outright, regardless of the margin of victory, which would bring a more significant payday (+295 for $100). And a total bet could be placed on whether the combined score of both teams will be over or under a certain amount (215.5).

Player Props

Finally, there are player props, where bettors wager on individual player performances, such as whether a player will meet a particular statistical benchmark. Jayson Tatum scoring OVER 30.5 points could be a tempting option.

Overall, NBA betting can be a fun way to add extra excitement to the playoffs. As always, it is important to gamble responsibly and within your means.

