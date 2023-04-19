NBA Playoffs: Kings and Warriors Bringing Excitement and Drama by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Four days into the NBA Playoffs, we’ve already seen our fair share of clunkers and blowouts, including three more last night. Don’t blame the Sacramento Kings.

Even after winning Game 1, there were doubts that the Kings could pull off another win against the defending champs. They did behind another strong performance from De’Aaron Fox (62 points in Games 1 and 2), who is, as they say, him.

We also saw a strong bounce-back effort from Domantas Sabonis in Game 2 (24 points after scoring 12 in Game 1), as his overall skills as a scorer, passer, and rebounder have flourished in Sactown.

Sacramento has a lot of depth, and that’s one of its strengths. It’s not just about their All-Stars; other Kings deserve recognition for their contributions. Players like Malik Monk (50 points combined), Davion Mitchell (14 points in Game 2), and Kevin Huerter (14 points in Game 2) all stepped up and played essential roles in helping them win Game 2.

Throw in other contributors like NBA champ Harrison Barnes and rookie Keegan Murray…they are an entertaining team to watch. One that can hit you in many ways, making them such a formidable opponent.

While the playoffs have been disappointing, the games between the Kings and the Golden State Warriors are a great reminder of the excitement and drama that the NBA can offer. I’m looking forward to seeing more from the Kings in the future and how they fare in the rest of the playoffs, even if it means sacrificing the Warriors.